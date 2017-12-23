Albert L. Marshall (1936-2017)

SOLON - Albert L. Marshall, Jr., 81, passed away Dec. 20, 2017 at his home in Solon, Maine surrounded by his family. He was born May 12, 1936 in Woburn, Massachusetts, the son of the late Albert L. Sr. and Dorothy M. (Fuller) Marshall.

He attended schools in Burlington, MA., and Merrimack College in No. Andover, MA. Albert proudly served in the Korean War as Engineman 3rd class on the USS Bold and USS Rehoboth. Albert owned and operated Burlington Taxi, was Superintendent of the Duxbury MA Water Dept., and was employed by Whitman and Howard Engineering and Parco Engineering. Al and Roberta retired early to Maine to enjoy life in the country. He was a great steward of his land; he enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, socializing and joking with friends and family.

Albert is survived by his wife of 57 years, Roberta Marshall of Solon; daughter, Tracy Valletti and husband Anthony of Peabody, MA; son, Albert L. Marshall III and wife Hyon of Wallkill, NY; 3 granddaughters, Dr. Celina Valletti, of Durham, NC, Dana Valletti of Peabody, MA, and Stephanie Kempton of Omaha, NE, former Airborne Cyrpto Linguist E-4; 3 grandsons, Christian Valletti of Boston, MA, and Thomas Lucas and wife Lyndsay of Midland, TX, and Albert Marshall IV of Wallkill, NY; great granddaughter, Grace Lucas of Midland, TX; sister, Judith Malonson of Plymouth, NH. He was predeceased by brother, Sherwood Marshall and sister, Brenda Tassie.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and friends and family will be notified.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations in Albert’s memory to the Lupus Foundation of New England, 40 Spleen St., Ste. 101, Framingham, MA., 01701.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.