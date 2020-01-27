Albert Linwood Elliott, Sr. (1959-2020)

WILTON - Albert Linwood Elliott, Sr., 60, of Wilton, passed away at his home on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. His final days were filled with family and friends.

He was born in Farmington, Oct. 7, 1959, a son of Bob and Betty (Cook) Elliott and grew up in Strong, attending Mt. Abram High School and later on, Mt. Blue High School. He worked at International Paper Co. in Jay for many years.

Albert enjoyed watching his son, Al (whom he loved dearly) race the #68 dirt bike at many motocross tracks from Maine to Florida for 18 years. He also enjoyed watching him at the truck pulls, pull “Big Red.” Albert loved spending time with his grandchildren and his dogs as well.

He is survived by his son, Al Elliott, Jr. and his wife, Lindsey of Wilton; daughter, Madeena Savage of Leeds; girlfriend, Sandra Dube of Wilton; grandchildren, Albert III, Kiara, and Brantley of Wilton; brother, Ronald Elliott and his wife, Meridell of Strong; sister, Barbara Blake and her husband, Dennis of Freeman; brother, James Elliott and his wife, Kim of Strong; sister, Cheryl Stone and her husband, Lincoln of Dixfield; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends through the motocross circuit.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at 129 Fenderson Hill Road, North, in Wilton on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m. The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in his memory to the American Cancer Society, Maine Affiliate, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite #300, Topsham, ME 04086. Kind words and memories may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation Care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center / Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.