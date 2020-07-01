Albert Thomas Girard (1946-2020)

RANGELEY PLANTATION - Albert Thomas Girard, 73, of Rangeley Plantation, Maine, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, June 28, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was a devoted and loving husband to Betsey (Woike) Girard for 29 years.

Al, a long time resident of Connecticut, was born on Oct 22, 1946 in West Hartford, son of the late Timothy and Gertrude (Tiechert) Girard.

He was a graduate of Conard High School in West Hartford and served in the US Navy from 1966-1971. He was employed at Southern New England Telephone Company for 32 years.

Al loved being outdoors, especially boating, skiing, fishing, golf, and running. After living in Texas for a time, he and Betsey settled in Maine, where they built their ideal retreat. There, he became a creative partner helping his wife create beautiful quilts and amazing baked goods while listening to music and surrounded by their furry friends. All that knew him will remember his gentle kindness and fun-loving sense of humor.

Along with his wife Betsey, he leaves a step son, Mathew, of Texas; cherished brother-in-law, James, of Maine; his two brothers Blaine, of Connecticut, and Ronald, of Massachusetts and their families; and three grandchildren.

Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington, ME. A private interment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice 15 Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston, ME 04240. A kind word may be left on his memory wall at www.wilesrc.com