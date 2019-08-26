Albert Watson Greenleaf (1937-2019)

Albert Watson Greenleaf, age 81, passed away on May 27, 2019, after a brief illness in Fort Worth, Texas. He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Betty R. LaBounty, both formerly from Auburn, Maine.

Albert was born in Farminginton, Maine, to Mahlon L and Doris M. (Hathaway) Greenleaf, on Sept. 7, 1937, and grew up in Wilton, Maine. Following Wilton Academy graduation in 1956, Albert, also known as "Inches" for his height and basketball prowess, attended meat cutting school in Lewiston, Maine. After a two year draft in the Army in 1958, he continued in the meat cutting business until his retirement in 2009 working for various groceries' in the greater Lewiston - Auburn Area.

Albert was a huge animal lover, from his "pet" skunk as a kid to his faithful companion Comet, his cat. In Maine he fed the squirrels and birds outside his back door and in Texas he was able to feed peacocks, foxes, and Julie's dogs right outside his window. He and his wife, Betty were foster parents in the Greater Lewiston - Auburn area for many decades fostering over 150 children during that time. Albert had a rare sense of very dry humor along with a thick Maine accent that allowed people from all over to guess he was from Maine. He also was an avid reader and life-long learner, specifically enjoying history and science.

Albert is survived his five children and their spouses: Michael Gaudet, LeAnn L. Greenleaf and son-in-law, Seth A. Goodall, Scott A. Greenleaf, Julie L. Jones and son-in-law, Richard Jones, Joshua R. Greenleaf, eight grandchildren: Brianna Tribou, Brittany Bushey, Connor Greenleaf, Brady Greenleaf, Allison Jones, Jacob Jones, , Brenna Jones, and Grace G. Goodall: and six great grandchildren: Harrison, Lincoln and Oliver Tribou, Ethan Gaudet and Logan and Gavin Bushey.

Public memorial graveside services will be held at the Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton, Maine, on Sunday Sept. 1, 2019 at 1 p.m., with a reception following at the Calzolaio Pasta Company restaurant in Wilton. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Albert to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, 55 Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston, Maine 04240. Please visit his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com to offer your condolences. Service arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road Farmington, Maine.