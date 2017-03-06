Alexander David Witt (1992-2017)

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Alexander David Witt, age 24, “Alex,” died while combining his work with his passion for skiing, on Friday morning March 3, 2017. Alex, who was known by a variety of other nicknames that were endearing to his fun-loving persona, was at his on-mountain job, preparing a course for an upcoming mogul competition on the double black diamond Skidder Trail.

The world was made a kinder, gentler, and more humorous place on June 19, 1992, in Farmington, when he was born the second of two children to the loving family of James M. and Michele K. (Wallin) Witt IV. In his formative years, he played Little League baseball, starting his career as a Temple Tiger. He went on to be a pitcher for the Titans and then the Babe Ruth Franklin County Flyers All-Star team, where he was a valued teammate for his curveball, knuckle ball pitches, his power hitting, and most importantly for his supportive team spirit.

He was a 2010 Mt. Blue High School graduate, where he was an athlete who competed in skiing, baseball and golf. Alex offered humor to most any escapade. He valued time with family and friends on ski slopes, at the bowling alley, on the baseball field and on golf courses. A lover of nature, he cherished spending time with his family and friends at their home on Clearwater Lake, both on and off the water. Next to his many friends and family, Alex was most enthusiastic about his love of music. He garnered endless hours of pleasure listening to his favorite bands, Phish and the Grateful Dead (in that order). He spent days on end traveling the countryside with fellow enthusiasts and beloved friends attending festivals and concerts which he always shared in detail with his family upon returning home. He was also a connoisseur of beer, especially craft beer. He loved sampling new varieties from all around the country and sharing his extensive knowledge with other brew lovers. Whether on a mountain, a lake, a dirt road, or a concert at Madison Square Garden, Alex was always in pursuit of the next adventure with his friends and family.

Alex was a free spirit who lifted up everyone who knew him. His sense of humor and loyalty to those he loved was legendary. “To know him was to love him” is a common phrase used to describe him.

He attended Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. He was employed by the Sugarloaf Mountain Competition Center Race Crew, where he was valued for his work ethic, his knowledge of ski racing, and his positive attitude. His truly remarkable spirit not only positively impacted his co- workers but also the coaches and athletes who were lucky enough to reap the rewards of his work. He felt most at home in the mountains and on the lakes in his native Franklin County.

Alex is loved by his parents: Jim and Michele Witt of Industry; his sister Jamie Witt Burns and her husband, (who Alex considered a brother), Benjamin Burns of Freeport; maternal grandmother: Meredith A. Sherman of Farmington; paternal grandmother: W. Corinne Witt of Farmington; three uncles: Edward G. Witt, “Ed” (Diana) of Madison, NH and Robert S. Witt, “Rob” (Nichole) of Wilton; beloved cousins Amy Witt, Elizabeth Witt Lowe, Jeffrey Witt and Edward Witt, Jr., “Eddie” (Meghan).

He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, David C. Wallin and paternal grandfather, James M. Witt, III.

“Phunkle Al” is also survived by his sister’s dogs, Luna and Gauge, and a collection of loving, loyal, and very special friends whom he adored.

To honor Alex, his family asks that everyone should find as many opportunities as possible to spread love, laughter, or kindness to others, and to take every chance available to take the time to enjoy life’s pleasures, both large and small.

Please share with his family your condolences and tributes on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com, where his memorial video tribute will also be able to be viewed.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd. (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington on Friday, March 10, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning March 11, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Middle Street, Farmington with Rev. Paul Dumais as celebrant. Following Mass, a reception will be held at the Parish Hall, hosted by the Altar Guild and Calzolaio Pasta Co. In keeping with Alex’s love for the sport of skiing, remembrance gifts may be given to the Titcomb Ski Education Fdt. PO Box 138 West Farmington, Maine, 04992. Spring interment at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.