Alexandrine “Sandy” M. Whittemore (1921-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Alexandrine “Sandy” M. Whittemore, 96, passed away peacefully August 22, 2018, at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan with family by her side. She was born November 5, 1921 in Frenchville, the daughter of Ludger and Ida (Cyr) Gagnon.

She attended Catholic school in Skowhegan. On September 5, 1943, she married Merrill Whittemore in Baltimore, Maryland. As a young woman she worked at the spinning mill in Skowhegan and when her children were born, she became a full-time mother. She was a member of the Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church in Skowhegan and enjoyed sewing, camping, listening to music, sailing and spending lots of time with her expanding family. When asked by a granddaughter what was her secret to a long life, she said, “Be happy and do good”.

Sandy is survived by 2 sons, Rodney Whittemore and wife Coralee of Skowhegan, James Whittemore and wife Gale of Norridgewock; 3 grandsons, Jason Whittemore and wife Paula of Cornville, Jeremy Whittemore and wife Kristin of Benton, Chad Whittemore and wife Shelley of Skowhegan, Adam Whittemore and wife Stephanie of Middleboro, Massachusetts; a granddaughter, Jill Davis and husband Tucker of Franklin, New Hampshire; great grandchildren, Chase Whittemore, Chance Whittemore, Brayden Whittemore, Ashley Whittemore, Kylie Whittemore, Chelsey Whittemore, Emily Whittemore, Alyse Whittemore, Malia Whittemore, and Taylor Davis; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 5 sisters; 4 brothers.

The family would like to express a special thank you to all who cared for Sandy during her time at Cedar Ridge. She loved all of you.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 11:00 am at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church in Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Sandy’s memory to Cedar Ridge Center, Resident Council fund, 23 Cedar Ridge Drive, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.