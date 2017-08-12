Alfred J. Hjort (1944-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Alfred J. Hjort, 72, of Skowhegan, passed away August 5, 2017 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor after experiencing complications from surgery. His family was by his side. He was born in Skowhegan on November 18, 1944, the son of Conrad and Eva (Doiron) Hjort

He graduated from Skowhegan High School class of 1964 and was a self -employed landlord and carpenter. Alfred was a life-long member of the Fraternal Order of the Skowhegan Eagles Club. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, watching old western movies and riding his scooter around town.

Alfred is survived by his daughter, Jodi Taylor and husband Dan; son, Shane; grandson, Jacob; 2 great grandchildren, Beckett Hjort and Lyra Hendrix Hjort; mother of his children and friend, Cindy Hjort; 3 sisters, June Buzzell of Albany, New York, Florance Dunbar and husband Aburey of Farmingdale, Linda Turcotte and husband Edward of Rockland; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; 4 sisters, Helen Sherburne, Alice Gerald, Lillian Tuttle and Betty Clukey; and his twin brother, Albert.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Maine Center for Integrated Rehabilitation where he went many years and made friends. Also, Eastern Maine Medical Center staff who were kind and caring to him and his family.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Collins Cemetery in Cornville.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Alfred’s memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 03976.