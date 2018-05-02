Alfred L. Ward (1928-2018)

CLINTON - Alfred L. Ward, 89, passed away May 1, 2018, at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta surrounded by family. He was born October 21, 1928, in Augusta, the son of Raymond E. and Frances (Crockett) Ward.

He was educated in the schools of Augusta, and he earned an Associate’s Degree in forestry from Unity College at the age of 42. He instructed an auto body repair class at the Capital Area Vocational Technical Institute for 8 years, considering it a privilege to teach and care personally for each of his students.

An avid fisherman and hunter, Alfred loved the woods, fields, lakes, and mountains of Maine. He enjoyed gardening and working in his garage workshop making wonderful items for his family. He considered Jesus Christ his constant friend and confidant.

He is survived by his son, John A. Ward and wife Nancy of Old Town; sister, Carolyn Tozier and husband William of Hallowell; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret (Morrill) Ward; his wife Gloria (Hapworth) Ward; and his son Stephen L. Ward.

At his request, there will be no visitation hours or funeral service. A private graveside service will be held at a later date for immediate family members.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.