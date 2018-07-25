Alfred S. ‘Tommy’ Clemens, Sr. (1931-2018)

SCARBOROUGH – Alfred S. “Tommy” Clemens, Sr., 86, of Carthage, died late Monday night at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough.

He was born in Weld, Nov. 14, 1931, one of 14 children of John T. and Ethel M. Clemens and received his education in local schools.

On July 30, 1955, he married Doris E. Kennie in Portland who survives of Carthage.

Mr. Clemens was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict and served as a boiler man on the USS Tarawa. After being discharged, he continued his occupation as boiler man in the Portland area and helped many families in the Weld area.

Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman and in 1980 was one of six “Clemens'” drawn consecutively for the Maine Moose Hunt. He loved being in nature and being in the woods. He always considered “Up to Camp” in Carthage as home where he built his home on the mountain for he and Doris. He was well-known as the “harmonica man” at the Maine Veteran’s home, providing free concerts to the other residents and their families ... "You are my Sunshine"

He is survived by his wife, Doris of 63 years; daughter, Cheryl M. Zarate; son, Alfred “Buddy” S. Clemens, Jr.; daughter, Susie M. Clemens; granddaughters, Cassie Marceau and Jaime Brown; grandson, Michael Brown, Jr.; 6 great grandchildren. 3 sisters; Predeceased by 6 brothers and 4 sisters.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Graveside memorial services with Navy Honors will be held on his birthday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Robertson Cemetery in Weld. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in his memory to the Maine Veteran’s Home – Scarborough, 290 US Rt. 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 c/o A Unit. Cremation care and memorial services are being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.