Alice Ann Melville (1939-2017)

TEMPLE - Alice Ann Melville, 78, of Temple passed away August 31, 2017 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

She was born June 22, 1939 in Whitefield, New Hampshire the daughter of Wallace and Olive Baker. She graduated from Berlin High School in New Hampshire in 1957. Alice and Skip married in 1959 and moved to Boston while Skip attended school. She worked as a telephone operator during that time before they moved to Auburn and she started working at Ratheon Electronics. In 1965 they made the move to Farmington and then to Temple where they have lived ever since. Alice also worked for New England Telephone and then for the UMF Bookstore until her retirement in 2000. She was a member of the Red Hat Society when she and Skip wintered in Florida. Alice enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting, camping, skiing, flower gardens, baking, word searches, painting, ceramics, golfing, and most of all spending time with her family.

Alice is survived by her husband Carroll "Skip" Melville; her daughter Diane Roussel and husband Re'al of Princeton, ME; two sons Michael Melville and his wife Catherine of Farmington, and Brett Melville and his wife Deanna of Farmington; grandchildren Brandon and Courtney; three sisters Mary Fogg and husband Jerry of Texas, Theresa Carey and husband Bob of NH, and Betty Gosselin and husband Guy of NH; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by three brothers Wally Baker, David Baker and Loe Baker and two sisters Rita Gosselin and Letta Pinnow

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 11:00AM at Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Maine Parkinson Society In Memory of Alice Melville, C/O Morgan Knox, 359 Perry RD, Bangor ME 04401.