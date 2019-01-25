Alice Ardell (Haney) Morton (1962-2019)

CANAAN - Alice Ardell (Haney) Morton, 56, passed away January 16, 2019 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. She was born September 19, 1962 in Waterville, the daughter of Leroy A. and Evelyn M. (Bowie) Haney.

She was employed for many years as a Certified Nurse’s Aide and was a volunteer at Canaan Elementary School. She enjoyed going to lawn sales and scrapbooking.

Alice is survived by her husband, Scott W. Morton of Canaan; 2 sons, Justin R. Morton of Canaan, Mathew A. Morton of Canaan; 2 grandsons, Tucker Long, Gage Mathew Morton (Clark); granddaughter, Jessa Rella Dziekan (Morton); 4 brothers; 2 sisters; loved by many nieces and nephews; known by all as “Aunie”. She was predeceased by her parents, Leroy and Evelyn Haney; 1 brother; and 1 sister.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Fairview Cemetery in Canaan with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Canaan Farmer’s Hall.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Alice’s memory to PTF Canaan Elementary School, 178 Main Street, Canaan, ME 04924.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.