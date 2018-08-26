Alice “Doe” D. Moore (1922-2018)

WATERVILLE - Alice “Doe” D. Moore, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Inland Hospital in Waterville. She was born November 2, 1922 in Little Fransham, England, the daughter of John D. And Violet (Doyle) Blades.

She was a war bride and came to the United States on the Queen Mary in 1945. She was a stay at home wife and mother and was an excellent cook and homemaker. She and her husband, Wendall, spent many years wintering in Florida.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Saucier of Waterville; grandson, Anthony Saucier of San Franciso, California; granddaughter, Shannon Courtois and partner David Coyne of Waterville; great granddaughter, Kelsey; great grandsons, Logan and Remy Courtois; special friends, Sandy Gilbert, Tammy Lamanteer and family and Janet Hachey. She was predeceased by her husband, Wendell; parents; and brothers, Allen and Anthony, who lived in England.

The family would like to thank the staff of Lakewood Continuing Care for their kind and loving care of Alice.

At her request, there will be no visitation hours or funeral service.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.