Alice Elizabeth Jones (1930 – 2018)

FARMINGTON - Alice Elizabeth Jones, 88, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2018, at Sandy River Center.

She was born on April 1, 1930, in Winthrop, the daughter of Charles and Evelyn (Young) Tully.

She graduated from Winthrop High School in the class of 1948, and went on to attend the Pelletier School of Beauty Culture in Lewiston, graduating in 1949. Alice worked at Angelo’s Beauty Shop on Main St. in Waterville.

In 1950, she married Robert H. Jones of Norridgewock, and he predeceased her in 2003, being married for 53 years. They owned and operated a dairy and broiler farm for over 25 years. Later, she worked as a CNA at Redington Fairview Hospital for 16 years. Alice loved to knit, and she made many, many, beautiful sweaters, hats, mittens and booties. She was a lifelong member of the Somerset Grange in Norridgewock.

Alice was the last living member of her eight siblings, and is survived by; her two sons, David and wife Darlene of Norridgewock, Douglas and wife Laura of South Carolina; her daughter, Diane Wagner of Rhode Island; eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Many thanks to a dear family friend, Dr. Ken Baker, for his love and care of mother, and his many visits to see her and bring her goodies. He made her day!

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at 1 p.m., at the Sunset View Cemetery, Route 2 (Mercer Road) in Norridgewock, with Pastor Robert Farley officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.