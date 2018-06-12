Alice George (1935-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Alice George, age 83, passed away June 9, 2018 at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan.

She was born Feb. 13, 1935 in New York City, New York, the daughter of Benjamin and Hanna (Lindholm) Wilson.

She was educated in local schools and graduated from Edward Little High School, class of 1952, then continued her education and graduated from Thomas College, class of 1953. On December 13, 1953, she married Payson George, Sr. in Waterville. Alice was employed over the years in a number of positions that included secretarial positions at the Naval Gun Factory, Washington DC, Hollingsworth and Whitney, MC Smith School in Skowhegan, Skowhegan Town Clerk’s office, Legal Secretary at various local law offices, and was a proofreader for Thorndike Press.

In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling, volleyball and basketball. Throughout her life, she had fun with trips to the ocean, being a salt water sailor on the “Queen Bee”, casino jaunts, going to camp at Parlin Pond and cheering avidly for the Boston Red Sox and Celtics. She loved her 2 cats, Mona and Lisa. Her greatest joy in life was her 3 children. She had a kind and generous spirit.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Payson George, Sr. of Skowhegan; Daughters, Karen Appunn and husband Frank of Oakland, Cheryl Staples and husband Roger of Skowhegan; son, Payson “Chuck” George, Jr. of Jacksonville FL; grandchildren, Levi Staples, Andrew and Diandra Staples, Carl Staples and Virginia Ferguson, Bret and Rene Hovey, Brian Hovey, and Donovan Appunn and Courtney Randall; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Charlie, Olivia, Jasen and Caden; nieces, Alison Hawes and Andrea Taylor and their families; close family members, Darwood and Mary Corey; close family friends, Jim and MaryAnn Holland.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Alice's memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, Maine 04976

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.