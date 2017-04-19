Alice Susie (Chase) Waugh (1916-2017)

CORNVILLE - Alice Susie (Chase) Waugh, 101, went to be with her Lord and Savior and her beloved husband, Raymond, the morning of April 7, 2017. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Alice was born to Lester and Alta Chase on February 16, 1916. She was the eldest of four girls. Alice was predeceased by both of her parents, who lived much of their lives in Solon, and all three of her sisters: Dorothy Brown, Phyllis Cookson and Freda Merry.

On June 18, 1940 she married the love of her (and his) life, Raymond Waugh, in York, ME. They had 72 wonderful years together. It was spent mostly in New Sharon and in Cornville. Raymond was the fifth of twelve children born to John and Edith Waugh of Embden and Solon. Alice was predeceased by Raymond (who passed away February 11, 2013); by all seven of Raymond’s brothers: Malcolm, Coburn, Colby, Norman, J. Stanley, Merrill, and Robert; by three of Raymond’s four sisters: Lillian Hilton, Marelyn Leeman, and Pauline Messer Waugh; and by all but one of Raymond’s brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She is survived by Raymond’s sister, Carolyn Waugh (101 years old), and by her sister-in-law, Florence Waugh (94 years old), who was married to Raymond’s brother, Norman.

Also surviving Alice are her four children and their spouses: Frances Flick and her husband, Robert, of Athens; Gerald Waugh and his wife, Grace Anne, of Sun City, AZ; Lawrence Waugh and his wife, Marilyn, of New Sharon; and Shirley Cuchiara and her husband, Anthony, of Midwest City, OK. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren ranging from five months to nine years, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Alice was a member of the Church of the Open Bible in Athens. She dearly loved her Savior, Jesus, and she loved reading her Bible. She also liked vegetable gardening, eating and preserving food that she had grown herself, and visiting with family. She was a great cook.

In the autumn of 2012, Raymond went to live with the family of Don and Jeannie Smith of Harmony because his health needs were such that he and Alice could no longer meet them and the Smith family had training in this area. He was so lonesome for Alice (as was she for him) that about two weeks later Alice went there to live also. When Raymond passed away in early 2013, Alice continued to live with the Smiths and became an integral part of their family. Near the very end of her life she was in the hospital with pneumonia. She let it be known that she wanted to be at home when her life ended and she was allowed to go back to Don and Jeannie’s under hospice care. She died very peacefully at home about nine days later.

Alice’s family wish to thank the family of Don and Jeannie Smith for all the loving care they gave to Alice for the four and one half years she lived with them. We can never fully express our appreciation for all that they did to make Alice’s (and Raymond’s) final days a time of caring, loving, and peacefulness.

We also wish to express our thanks to Maine General Hospice, whose caring attitude and professionalism went way beyond our expectations.

Arrangements are under the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.

A memorial service will be held this July at the Church of the Open Bible in Athens, Maine. She will be buried in the Collins Cemetery in Cornville, Maine.

Donations may be made in Alice’s memory to the Maine General Health Hospice, Office of Philanthropy, PO Box 828, Waterville, Maine 04903