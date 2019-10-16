Aline M. Purington (1944-2019)

BANGOR – Aline M. Purington, 75, a resident of Jay, passed away unexpectedly following a brief illness on Oct. 13 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 13, 1944 in Chisholm, the daughter of Leo Legere and Rose (Breton) Legere. She was a graduate of Jay High School. On June 6, 1964 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, she married Larry Purington. They enjoyed 50 years together before his passing in 2014. Aline worked at Livermore Falls Bakery, Jay School cafeteria, and also caring for her family and home. Aline was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church. She enjoyed yard sales, scrapbooking, going to the coast, she especially loved taking care of her grandchildren and following their sporting events.

She is survived by her son Joseph Purington and his wife Gail of Hooksett, New Hampshire; her daughter, Jennifer White of Jay; three grandchildren; Jordan Purington and his wife Amanda, and Morgan and Bennett White; great-grandson, Calvin Purington, brother, Adrian Legere of Auburn, sister, Jeannine Perreault and husband Robert of Jay, her nieces and nephews, and her companion Robert "Bob" Chicoine of Livermore Falls. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Larry Purington, sisters, Marguerite Castonguay, and Theresa Legere, brother, Lucien Legere, sister-in-law, Mary Lou Legere and brother-in-law, Andre Castonguay.