Allan ‘Al’ Haury (1934-2018)

WATERVILLE - Allan “Al” Haury, 84, of Waterville, passed away in his home on Nov. 19, 2018 with his wife and his step-daughter present.

Al was born in Globe, Arizona on Sept. 3, 1934, the son of Emil and Hulda (Penrier) Haury.

Al attended Tucson Senior High School, one year at Pomona College in California and the University of Arizona in Tucson. He graduated from the university with a Mechanical Engineering Degree. After graduation, he worked for 13 years at General Dynamics Astronautics in San Diego as a design engineer on the Atlas Missile program. Al then went to work at the Westinghouse Ocean Research Laboratory, also in San Diego, where he designed underwater equipment for studying the marine environment. He moved to Annapolis, Maryland with the Research Lab, continuing to do environmental research in the Chesapeake Bay. After 4 years, the laboratory closed and Al transferred to work at the Westinghouse Oceanic Division and Northrop Grumman Ocean Systems Division, also in Annapolis. He continued to work on U.S. Navy projects at this facility for 26 years. He then retired but continued working on these projects as a consultant for another 12 years.

After living in Annapolis for 35 years, he and his wife moved to Oakland, Maine and shortly afterwards to Waterville.

Al was always interested in nature. His favorite hobbies were model airplanes, bird watching and hiking. While in Annapolis, he was quite involved with the Anne Arundel County Bird Club and the Maryland Ornithological Society. He went on birding trips to Panama, Costa Rica and Scotland. When he lived in Oakland Al became a member of the Oakland Loins and the Augusta Bird Club. He was an active member of the Pleasant Street United Methodist Church and served as an usher and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees

He is survived by his wife Jane Bird, his brother Loren Haury and his wife Jan and their son Eric of Sedona, Arizona, his son Christopher Haury and his wife Trina, daughter Lauren Evans of Tucson, Arizona, step-daughter Sandra Jones and her husband Stephan Jones, grandsons Chris Haury Jr., Tony Evans, John Evans, Ryan Jones and granddaughters Leah Haury, Sarah Moody (Evans) and Katelyn Jones and great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 2:30 pm at the Pleasant Street United Methodist Church in Waterville.

In the lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kennebec Valley Land Trust 331 Main Street, Winthrop, ME 04364 or the Pleasant Street United Methodist Church, 61 Pleasant Street, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.