Allan N. Robinson (1933-2018)

OAKLAND - Allan N. Robinson of Lakewood Ranch, Fla. and Oakland, passed into the arms of our loving Lord on Jan. 22.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, he was the son of Allan and May Robinson. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. His career was spent in the pulp and papermaking industry, predominantly with Scott Paper Company/S.D. Warren/SAPPI.

Allan and his first wife Sarah (Sally) emigrated from Scotland in 1957 to Montreal, Canada and then moved to the USA in 1960. They divorced in 1985 and she sadly lost her battle with breast cancer in 2010. Allan married his soul mate, Randy, in 1989. They shared many years of traveling together and were blessed to spend their last years together being “snowbirds” between Maine and Florida – the best of both worlds as he described it.

Allan will be remembered for his honesty, sense of humor and willingness to help others when in need. He had a brilliant memory for historical events and enviable amount of knowledge on world events. In 2012, he felt great pride in publishing his memoirs titled God Help Us.

Allan is survived by his beloved wife, Randy; his sons Andrew and wife, Paula; and Ian and wife, Jennie; and step-daughter, Amy and husband, Michael Doyle. He is also survived by siblings Christina and husband, William Wilson of Toronto, Canada and Clement and wife, Anne Robinson of Shrewsbury, England. He leaves behind six loved grandchildren - Adam, Cameron, Nathan, Meghan, Jordan and Rhyleigh as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, father/mother-in law Raymond and Loretta (Berube) Bussell, step-son Tracey Gray, brother-in-law Gary French, sister-in-law Pauline Avery and nephew Grant Wilson. He will be greatly missed by dear friends Brian LaPlante, David Gibbs, Martin Hess, Harold McDade, Dick Petrucci and Ralph Wells.

Special thanks goes to Allan’s sister-in-law, Elizabeth French for unselfishly giving countless hours of her time to assist Randy in providing loving care for Allan during the last few months of his life. Her assistance allowed him to remain in his home as he desired. Additional thanks goes to MaineGeneral Community Care, Hospice Program, for all their care and guidance.

A remembrance service to honor Allan will be held at Blessed Hope Advent Christian Church, 10 Pleasant Street in Waterville, Maine on Friday, February 9th at 10:30 a.m. A light luncheon/reception will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, he desired donations be made to American Cancer Society, New England Division, 1 Bowdin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham ME 04086-1240. Or, MaineGeneral Community Care, Hospice Program, P.O. Box 828, Waterville, ME 04903-0828.

Arrangements by Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.