Allen Edward Fortenbacker (1957-2018)

NEW VINEYARD - Allen Edward Fortenbacker passed away on March 31, 2018, in New Vineyard at the age of 60.

Allen is survived by his daughters Virginia Marie Fortenbacker and Erica Lee Fortenbacker both of Hopatcong, New Jersey.

Allen is also survived by a sister Cynthia Fortenbacker Kwik and her husband Ken of Sugar Land, Texas, a brother Paul Fortenbacker of New Vineyard, Maine, a brother John Fortenbacker and his wife Alicia of New Vineyard, Maine, and nieces and nephews Brian and Eleanor Kwik; Vicky, Amy, Spencer, and Nicole Fortenbacker; and John, LCpl James, and Kristie Lynn Fortenbacker.

Allen was born on Aug. 18, 1957 in Somerville, New Jersey to Paul and Edna (Erhard) Fortenbacker, and grew up in Lyons and Basking Ridge. He graduated from Ridge High School, where he received the Most Improved Student Award.

Allen was a skilled carpenter who was well respected by clients in New Jersey, Maine and Massachusetts for his honesty and the quality of his work. Allen moved to Maine in 2001 to take care of his mother after the death of his father. Allen enjoyed the peace and quiet in Maine, especially when he was out in the woods, sitting by the brook, up in the clearing, or fishing. Allen was a kind person who would do anything for his friends and family. We all miss Allen very much.

Special thanks to Junior and Collette Daggett, Pastor Rick and friends, and Susan Pokryska for always being there and providing Allen with great joy.

A private service for the family will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington, Maine.

Donations in Allen's memory may be made to: Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, Maine 04938.