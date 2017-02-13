Allen R. Locke (1962-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Allen R. Locke, passed away on Feb. 9, 2017 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta surrounded by his family.

He was born on Dec. 25, 1962, the son of Kendall E. and Phyllis (Lancaster) Locke. He was educated in the schools of Skowhegan and graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1982. On May 11, 1991, he married Tammy Jewett Skowhegan.

He was employed for many years by Newton Hardwoods and owned and operated Locke Woodturning. He was a member of the Eagles Club and enjoyed Fords, tinkering, and most importantly, spending time with family and friends out back in Ally World.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Tammy (Jewett) Locke of Skowhegan; three brothers: Kenneth Mathieu and wife Sandra of Skowhegan, Butch Locke of Skowhegan, Roland Locke and wife Deborah of Skowhegan; sister, Peggy Bollier and husband James of Cornville; three nieces: Roxie York and husband Bruce of Harmony, Laurie Fisher and husband Mark of Skowhegan, Anna Locke of Skowhegan; three nephews: Richard Locke and wife Barbara of Cornville, Keldon Locke of Skowhegan, Eric Bussell of Norridgewock; and many very special great nieces and nephews as well as great great nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and a sister-in-law, Patricia Locke.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the T n B’s Celebration Center, Lakewood Road in Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Allen's memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976 or to the American Lung Association of Maine, 122 State Street, Augusta, ME 04330-5689.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.