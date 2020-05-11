FAYETTE - Almon “Butch” W. Mitchell, 54, passed away unexpectedly from a massive heart attack on Saturday morning, May 9, 2020, at his home in Fayette.

He was born in Farmington, to Almon W. Mitchell and Leona E. (Rackliff) Mitchell.

Butch was educated at Fayette Christian School, graduating valedictorian of the class of 1983. He continued his education in nursing, and computer tech and management. For many years he worked as a med tech, and also computer tech training, home loan management and construction.

Butch enjoyed gardening, loved animals and spending time with family and friends, and was a great conversationalist. He loved to travel, spending time in England and Equador, and living in California, Washington state and Massachusetts.

Butch is survived by his mother, Leona Mitchell; sisters, Rebecca Stevens and spouse Elaine Kimball, Gail Davis and Richard, Vonnie Gerrier, Leona Lee and Kirk; brothers, Gary Mitchell and Doris, Thomas Mitchell and Christine, Walter Mitchell and Caren, Steven Mitchell, Gerald Mitchell and Tina; his puppy, Madelyn; aunts and uncles; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both maternal and paternal grandparents; his father; and his partner, Matthew Deegan.

A Celebration of Life and Graveside Service will be held at Butch’s home on August 25, 2020 at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.