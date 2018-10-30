Almond Elwin Lakin (1961 – 2018)

AVON - Almond Elwin Lakin, 56, passed away on Oct. 18, 2018, at his home in Avon.

He was born on Dec. 7, 1961 in Farmington, the son of Herbert and Gloria (Post) Lakin.

Almond graduated from Mt. Blue High School in 1982. On May 21, 1997, he married Tamara Parlin in Phillips. He attended the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Phillips. Almond enjoyed four wheeling and other activities with friends. He loved animals and especially his dog, Roxanne.

Almond is survived by; his wife Tamara Lakin of Avon; sisters, Rachel Cummings and Mark of Norridgewock, and Meredith Lakin of Gardiner; brothers, Geno Ellis and Debra of Winthrop, Frank Lakin and Martella of Salem, George Lakin and Karlyne of Wilton, David Lakin and Linda of Farmington; cousin, Floyd Firth and Emily Copeland of Phillips.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.