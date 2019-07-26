Almont E. Burbank (1929-2019)

AUBURN – Almont E. Burbank, 90, of Wilton, died Thursday morning at the Hospice House in Auburn.

He was born July 9, 1929, a son of Willard and Ida (Withee) Burbank. He attended Wilton schools and lived in Wilton his entire life.

On Nov. 15, 1947, he married Katherine M. Davis of Farmington Falls.

He worked at the Wilton Woolen Co. for many years and later worked at International Paper for over 33 years until the strike in 1986. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club.

Almont enjoyed building things and working around his home with his wife, and helping family members with their projects.

He is survived by his wife 0f 71 years, Katherine of Wilton; son Duane and his wife, Lillian of Jay; daughter, Gail Marchetti of Jay; grandchildren, Donna Burbank Clark and her husband, Duane of Farmington Falls, Christopher Burbank of Weld, Alexis Burbank of Jay, Jason Marchetti of Wilton, and Anthony Marchetti and his wife, Ashleigh of Bar Harbor; grandson-in-law, Douglas Hall of Rome; 7 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a son, David A. in 1948; son, Todd M. in 1960; granddaughter, Stephanie M. (Burbank) Hall in 2005; 2 brothers, Orie and Frankie Burbank; 3 sisters, Pauline Jackson, Mary Esty, and Hazel Curtis.

Public graveside memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 30 at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. The family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in his memory to the Wilton Fire Department, 352 Main Street, Wilton, ME 04294. Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.