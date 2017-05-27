Alvah Franklin Hannaford (1946-2017)

GARDINER - Alvah Franklin Hannaford of Gardiner and Deer Isle passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, after a long, brave and courageous battle with diabetes, kidney failure and leukemia.

He was born in Farmington on August 24, 1946, the son of Franklin Eveleth Hannaford and Madeline Vera (Dow) Hannaford. He attended the Farmington schools and graduated from Farmington High School in 1964, received his BS in Accounting from Bentley College in 1968, and participated in the MBA program at the University of Maine.

For many years, Alvah worked for the Hannaford Oil Company, a family business located in Farmington. He also spent many years working in the greater Boston area in a variety of roles related to accounting, insurance, and business operations consulting. In 1994, Alvah returned to Maine to be closer to his parents and to work for the J&S Oil Company in Manchester and Winslow. He was later employed by and became the owner and President of Patient Referral Services in Augusta and Manchester. He recently retired from the State of Maine where he had worked in the Bureau of Insurance and DHHS in accounting and auditing roles.

Alvah was a great lover of travel and in his lifetime took several trips to Europe, South and Central America, and thoroughly loved the Caribbean. However, his heart always remained in Maine, especially in Deer Isle at his ancestral home on Greenlaw Cove. He generously shared the “Sarah Jane Greenlaw” house with many dear friends and family over the years. It was a place steeped in history and was a place known for hospitality, a place to seek refuge and a place to know solace.

He is survived by; his loving partner of 23 years, Daniel F. Drost of Gardiner; Daniel’s sons, Matthew T. Drost and partner Julie Gallup of Randolph, and Aaron J. Drost of Alston, MA; his brother, Billings Dow Hannaford and wife Janet (Gay) Hannaford of Farmington; two nieces, Kristen Hannaford and partner Jeremy Webster, and Kym (Hannaford) Recco and husband Michael Recco, all of Farmington. Special in his heart are his grand-nephews and grand-niece, all children of his niece Kristen: Kole, Dane and Reed Cousineau and Mia Dawn Webster, all of Farmington. Alvah loved his family very much and was so pleased to have had a beautiful visit with the family the evening prior to his passing. Alvah was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Madeline.

He was also a lover of animals and greatly cherished his four-legged family members. He was predeceased by his dogs Lady, Phoebe and Skipper and the cat he shared with his parents for many years, Sunshine. He is survived by his much loved Boston Terrier, Stella.

The entire family wishes to thank the staff of Maine General Medical Center for their exceptional care and kindness during his final days in the hospital. In particular, the nursing staff on 2 West and the care management staff were wonderful in the level of care and comfort they provided Alvah and his family. Because of this care, Alvah was able to pass peacefully, comfortably and with such dignity.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Services, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME. At 1:00 p.m. a service of remembrance and a celebration of Alvah’s life will be held at the same location and will be conducted by The Rev. Elizabeth J. Bachelder-Smith of Lisbon Falls and The Rev. Dr. Thomas L. Blackstone of Waterville. Following the service, a brief committal service will be held at the nearby Fairview Cemetery, in Farmington, where Alvah will be laid to rest beside his parents

In lieu of flowers, donors are asked to remember Alvah through donations to the American Diabetes Association, the Deer Isle-Stonington Historical Society or a humane society of the giver’s choice.