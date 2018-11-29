Alverna E. Murray (1938-2018)

CORNVILLE - Alverna E. Murray, 80, passed away Nov. 27, 2018 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.

She was born Oct. 22, 1938 in North Anson, the daughter of Allie and Shirley Flanders.

She attended schools in Athens. On Oct. 4, 1960, she married Alton Murray in Skowhegan. Alverna worked for many years in creative apparel in Harmony as a stitcher technician. She was a member of the Athens Church and loved going to camp, knitting, cooking, riding on the Polaris Ranger, sewing, and the outdoors.

Alverna is survived by 4 sons, Richard Bunt and wife Sharon of Cornville, Claylon Murray of Athens, Ben Murray of Cornville, and Randy Murray of Waterville; brother, Lamont Flanders of Dover; 2 sisters, Marietta Marble of St. Albans and Barbara Flanders of Athens; granddaughter, Angela Wentworth of Clinton; great granddaughter Brittany Lee of Clinton; great grandson, Brandon Wentworth of Clinton; great great-grandson, Blake Wentworth of Clinton. She was predeceased by her husband, Alton Murray.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.