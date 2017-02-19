Alvin E. Davis, Sr. (1921-2017)

LIVERMORE FALLS - Alvin Eugene Davis, Sr., passed away at his daughters’ home on Feb. 17, 2017 at the age of 95.

Alvin was born in Jacksonville, Florida on Dec. 23, 1921, the son of Lester and Edna Nichols Davis. He attended Wilton Academy and went on to enlist in the United States Air Corps in 1942. While in the military he pitched for Kelly Field and Lubbock Air Force Base as a knuckleball pitcher. One of his highlights while he was playing service ball was facing the great “Enos Slaughter.” Slaughter is a National Hall of Famer who had a great career with the St. Louis Cardinals. Al had the distinction of striking him out on more than one occasion.

After the military he continued to pitch for area teams, he was an All-Star pitcher for most of the 19 years he played ball. During that time Al won over 200 games and in 2004 was inducted into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame. He turned to golf after his baseball days, and was one of the better golfers at Wilson Lake Country Club. At the age of 85 he had his eighth hole-in-one, this was the game of his heart.

In June of 1942 he married Mary “Betty” Parker. They were blessed with 57 years together and having two children, Alvin “Tinker” and Penny. For 40 years he worked at International Paper Company. After retirement he and Betty wintered in Zephyrhills, Florida until her passing in 1999.

Alvin was an avid sportsman his whole life, enjoying fishing and hunting. In 1954 he was awarded a trophy for the biggest buck and won an award for a unique set of antlers by the Big Bucks Club of Maine.

Alvin spent the last 17 years living with his daughter, Penny and her husband Darryl in Livermore Falls, surrounded by his cherished cats.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Betty; son, Alvin Davis Jr. and son-in-law, Darryl Brown and siblings; Merwin, Lloyd , Richard, Lester Jr. and Cecil ; Isabel Davis (who died young) , Edna Wright and Ruth Sonier.

He is lovingly remembered by his daughter Penny Brown, grandchildren Hilary and Jason Carter, Erica and Garth Snow, Scott and Belinda Armando, Kryistynia Larrabee, and Toby and Suzette Brown; and many great and great-great grandchildren. Special nieces Peggy Souther and Jo Hoke, also many nephews who will always remember Uncle Alvin and the hunting and fishing trips.

A public memorial graveside service with full military honors will be held in the spring at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton. In lieu of flowers, it was Alvin's wish that memorial gifts be given to the Darryl and Penny Brown Scholarship Fund at University of Maine, Orono (Address: University of Maine Foundation Two Alumni Place

Orono, Maine 04469-5792).

Tributes and condolences may be shared with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation and memorial graveside arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Care division of the Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Road (Rte. 133) Jay.