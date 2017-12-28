Amanda Barton Simpson (1986-2017)

FARMINGTON - Amanda Barton Simpson, 31, of Barlen Street, Farmington, lost her battle with cancer, late Christmas evening, Dec. 25, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born in Portland, Aug. 25, 1986, a daughter of Peter and Linda (Targett) Barton and was a 2005 graduate of Mt. Blue High School. She continued her education at UNE, graduating with a Master’s Degree in Occupational Therapy and had worked as an Occupational Therapist at several nursing homes as well as the Home Health Care Division at Maine General Hospital.

On July 14, 2012, she married Brian Simpson in Farmington. She enjoyed baking, being a mom, lounging by the pool, swimming with her children, visiting with family and friends, and dining out. She especially enjoyed singing, a well-known family trait.

She is loved by her husband, Brian of Farmington; her children, Jack and Grace; parents, Peter and Linda (Targett) Barton of Strong; brother, Keith and his wife, Elizabeth of Farmington; half-sister, Jen Merrill and her husband, Kevin of Belgrade; father and mother-in-law, David and Nancy Simpson of Farmington; brothers-in-law, Chris Simpson and his wife, Kate of Westbrook and Sean Simpson of Farmington; and several cousins.

She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Hugh and Rocqueline “Rocky” Targett.

The family would like to thank the community for the love and support during Amanda’s journey the last four months. Condolences, tributes, and a memorial video may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial visitation, Friday from 5-7pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. A Celebration of Amanda’s life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 12 p. m. from the Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Road, Farmington, with Pastor Ryan Goding, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in Amanda’s memory to the Simpson Children’s Fund, c/o Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Interment will be in the spring at the Village Cemetery in Strong.