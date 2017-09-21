Amy Lynne (Howard) Stanton (1979-2017)

WATERVILLE - It is with great sadness that the family of Amy Lynne (Howard) Stanton, 38, of Waterville announces her unexpected passing due to cardiac arrest, Thursday, September 14, 2017 at Inland Hospital with her loving family by her side.

She was born March 21, 1979 in Waterville, the daughter of Della (Coro) Howard and Henry Howard and biological father, Richard Nye.

The beloved mother of Jerron and Joey Jr was a life-long Waterville resident and attended Waterville public schools. Her most favorite things were to be surrounded by the love and laughter of her family and friends, especially the joy of her world, her son Joey. She loved all of her fur babies, was a frog collector and enjoyed going for rides “anywhere”. She carried a smile and laugh that was so contagious, it immediately filled any room. She was a rock and a beacon in the lives of the many people she cared for. Her kindred, unique heart and once-in-a-lifetime sass will be immensely loved, deeply missed and forever cherished.

Amy is survived by her son, Joey Stanton Jr. of Waterville; mother, Della (Coro) Moulton-Howard of Waterville; “2nd dad”, Henry Howard of Brunswick; 2 sisters, Jamie (Howard) Maheu and husband Rick of Waterville, Julie (Rowe) Courtney and husband Amos of North Anson; 2 brothers, Scott Stratton and partner Holly Reed of Waterville, Rickey Nye of Fairfield; 3 aunts, Opal Irwin and husband David of Waterville, Darlene Mosley of Winslow, Regina Breard and husband Darryl of Waterville; 3 uncles, Steven Nye and wife Diana, Tim Nye and Jerry Nye all of Waterville; 9 nephews, Allen Libby, Dylan Stratton, James Howard-Millett, Christopher Reed, Andrew Reed, Bryan Reed, Eric Fagan, Gage Mower, Cruz Hamilton; 3 nieces, Kelsey Cloutier, Hannah Healy, Savannah Maheu; 3 cousins, Tabitha Bragdon, Patricia Irwin, Desiree Campbell and partner David Wyman, all of Waterville; several other beloved cousins; her many cherished “little minions”; special friends, Tori Hamilton and husband Robert of Winslow, Melissa Hardy and fiancé Mark Leighton of New Auburn.

She was predeceased by her son, Jerron Tremayne Stanton; biological father, Richard Nye; grandmothers, Elizabeth Miller, and Alice Nye; uncles, Kevin and David Miller; aunt, Melissa Rowe and a niece, Pearl Mower.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 7, 2017 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Waterville Elks Lodge 76 Industrial Street Waterville, Maine.

Memorial donations can be made in AmyLynne’s honor to help with future financial cares for her son, Joey. Please send to Della Moulton, 19 Ash Street Apt. #2, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976