Amy W. Maxim (1927-2017)

CHESTERVILLE – Amy Webber Maxim, 89, passed away on Feb 4, 2017, at Orchard Park Nursing Home.

She was born in Mt. Vernon on Aug. 15, 1927. She married Martin (Tin-A-Mite) Maxim on June 14, 1947. Amy worked at Foster Manufacturing for a short period but most of her career was at the former Farmington Laundry on Front Street in Farmington. Her granddaughter Amy remembers her pressing pants and running the front end.

Besides her parents, Amy was predeceased by her husband Martin, a brother and two sisters.

Amy is survived by her daughter Joline Maxim of Chesterville, adopted daughter Diane Wing and husband Dana, granddaughter and namesake Amy Bouchard and husband Scott, grandson Stephen Wing and wife Jackie, her wonderful great-granddaughter Ashley Henry and husband Cody, great-grandson Tristan Bouchard that had her heart from birth, and Aiden Wing, all of Industry; also a son Darryl and family of Chesterville.

Amy leaves behind many cherished and fond memories that they will hold in their hearts forever.

A Celebration of Amy’s Life will be held on Feb. 17, 2017 from 2-4 p.m. at the Town Office in Industry. All are welcome to celebrate this feisty lady's life. In lieu of flowers, friends and family wishing to make a donation may do so at the celebration of life to help purchase a headstone.

The family would like to thank the staff at Orchard Park Nursing Home and Androscoggin Hospice for making Gram comfortable through the end of her feisty life.

Arrangements by Direct Cremation of Maine, Belfast. Memories may be shared at www.directcremationofmaine.com.