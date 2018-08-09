Andrew (Andy) J. Moody (1936-2018)

LEWISTON - Andrew (Andy) J. Moody passed away on Friday, Aug. 3 from a sudden illness. Andy was the son of Nial & Doris (Reed) Moody.

He was born in Phillips on June 8, 1936. He resided in Massachusetts for many years before moving back to Maine, settling in Chesterville.

He was predeceased by his wife Susan. He is survived by his daughter, Becky Moody of Norway, his sister Marion Stevens of Farmington, his niece, Linda Hinkley and her husband, Ken of Dixfield as well as other nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the EMT service personnel, the staff at CMMC and the ladies and Mike from Big Apple that showed extraordinary care for him.