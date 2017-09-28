Angelo Cerminara (1928-2017)

RANGELEY - Angelo Cerminara, 89, passed away on Sept. 24, 2017, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

He was born on March 3, 1928, in Platania, Italy, the son of Francesco and Angela (Cappello) Cerminara.

On May 4, 1958, he married Angelina Paola at the Church of Saint Michael in Platania, Italy. Over the years, Angelo worked in construction and landscaping at several different places in Italy, Massachusetts, and most recently with his family in Rangeley. He was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Rangeley.

Angelo loved the outdoors, gardening and taking care of his grapes and fruit trees at home. He grew several types of grapes, peach, cherry, fig and plum trees. He and his wife and children labored a love for vegetable gardening and carried over several Italian favorites such as fava and pole beans, Italian bush beans and potatoes of several varieties. They grew family heirloom chamomile that is still re-growing today. He loved his children and grandchildren and always asked how they were doing, wanting to know that they were doing well.

Angelo is survived by; his wife of 59 years, Angelina Cerminara of Rangeley; his son, Francesco Cerminara and wife Patty of Rangeley, and their sons, Paul Cerminara and wife Monica of Middlesex, VT, Domenic Cerminara and wife Charity of Barre, VT, and Leo Cerminara of Rangeley; his daughter, Maria Proia and husband Joe, and their children, Christopher Proia and wife Kim, Joseph Proia, Cassandra Proia, and Stephanie Proia, all of Needham, MA; his son, Guisseppe Cerminara and wife Diane, and their children, Angelo Cerminara and Christina Cerminara, all of Bellingham, MA; his son, Michael Cerminara and wife Marley, and their children, Michelle Cerminara and Mario Cerminara, all of Rangeley; and several great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at 10 am at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 9 Lake St., Rangeley, ME, with Rev. Paul Murray as celebrant. Interment will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley. The church Mass and graveside services are reserved for family only, and they thank you for respecting their wishes. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers in Angelo's memory to the Rangeley Ecumenical Food Pantry, Attn: Wayne Basta, Treasurer, PO Box 1028, Rangeley, ME 04970.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.