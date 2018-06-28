Anita Chase Dunham (1951-2018)
JAY - Anita Chase Dunham, 67, passed away on June 21, 2018 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.
She was born on May 20, 1951 in Farmington, the daughter of Ralph and Julia (Brackett) Chase. She was educated in the schools of Phillips and graduated from Phillips High School in the class of 1969, and eventually went on to graduate from the University of Maine in Farmington in 1999. On December 4, 1971, she married Jeffrey Dunham. In her early years, Anita worked at G.H. Bass and the Western Area Agency on Aging, and later on at the Career Center for the State of Maine, retiring in 2016. Anita enjoyed knitting, sewing, and spending the winter months in Florida with her husband.
Anita is survived by; her husband, Jeff Dunham of Jay; her son, Desmond Dunham and wife Heather of Livermore Falls; two brothers, Gerald Ellis and wife Ronnie of Florida, Fred Rolfe and wife Noralynn of South Paris; her sister, Elizabeth Rolfe of Phillips; her brother in-law, David Morgan of Phillips; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Donations may be made in Anita’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or to Franklin Community Health Network, Fund Development Office, 111 Franklin Health Commons, Farmington, ME 04938 and notate “ For Diabetes Education”.
Following Anita’s wishes, there will be no celebration of life, but there may be a family gathering at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.
jeff
i am so sorry my thoughts and prayers are with you
Anita will be missed by many . Jeff you have our sincere condolences. Gonna miss her at our game nights
Jeff, Desmond. My heart goes out to you filled with Hugs. Words cannot come to express the overwelming sadness that came to me knowing she has gone. Sincere condolences for all of the family. Rest in Peace, Anita.
Jeff, Desmond and family, I am so sad to hear about Anita. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your extended family. She will be missed.....
Jeff, Desmond, and family, So sorry for your lost.
She worked @ Bass with me, a nice lady, she will surely be missed. Condolences to the family.
I had the pleasure of working with Anita 30 years ago at Western Area Agency on Aging. She was a delightful coworker and very devoted to her clients....Rest in Peace...sorry to her family for the loss of the wonderful lady.
So sorry Jeff.
Jeff, Desmond, I'm so sorry to hear of Anitas passing. My condolences to you and your family.
Sorry for your loss. Condolences to the family.
Our deepest condolences to my other family...she will be missed by many....always in our thoughts...
So sorry for your loss.
We are so sorry to hear of Anita's passing, may your memories comfort you. Thinking of you all
Jeff and family, My thoughts and prayers are with you. There are no words to make up for your pain.
So sorry to hear about Anita. Thinking of you all.