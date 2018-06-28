Anita Chase Dunham (1951-2018)

JAY - Anita Chase Dunham, 67, passed away on June 21, 2018 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She was born on May 20, 1951 in Farmington, the daughter of Ralph and Julia (Brackett) Chase. She was educated in the schools of Phillips and graduated from Phillips High School in the class of 1969, and eventually went on to graduate from the University of Maine in Farmington in 1999. On December 4, 1971, she married Jeffrey Dunham. In her early years, Anita worked at G.H. Bass and the Western Area Agency on Aging, and later on at the Career Center for the State of Maine, retiring in 2016. Anita enjoyed knitting, sewing, and spending the winter months in Florida with her husband.

Anita is survived by; her husband, Jeff Dunham of Jay; her son, Desmond Dunham and wife Heather of Livermore Falls; two brothers, Gerald Ellis and wife Ronnie of Florida, Fred Rolfe and wife Noralynn of South Paris; her sister, Elizabeth Rolfe of Phillips; her brother in-law, David Morgan of Phillips; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Donations may be made in Anita’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or to Franklin Community Health Network, Fund Development Office, 111 Franklin Health Commons, Farmington, ME 04938 and notate “ For Diabetes Education”.

Following Anita’s wishes, there will be no celebration of life, but there may be a family gathering at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.