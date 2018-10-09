Anita J. Gilbert (1926-2018)

AUBURN - Anita J. Gilbert, 91, of Auburn, formerly of Jay, died Friday Oct. 5, 2018 at the Hospice House in Auburn.

She was born Oct. 11, 1926, in Island Pond, Vt., a daughter of Emile and Rosalyn (Dupuis) Goulet.

Anita was a devoted homemaker and was predeceased by her husband, Albert Gilbert in 1990. She is survived by their children: Rhonda Burton of Livermore Falls and Eugene Gilbert of Jay; a brother, Maurice Goulet of Vt., 3 Grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. In addition to her folks and her husband, she was predeceased by four sisters.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday Oct. 12 at 10 AM from St. Rose of Lima Church, Jay, with Rev. Paul Dumais as celebrant. Graveside committal prayers will be held Friday at 1 PM from the original Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery Civic Center Drive Augusta, Maine. In lieu of flowers, she requested that remembrance gifts be given to the FMH Oncology Dept. 111 Franklin Health Commons Farmington, Me. 04938.

Cremation and Memorial Service Arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd., (Rte. 133) Jay.