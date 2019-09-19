Anita J. (Paine) Hardy (1967-2019)

STRONG - Anita J. (Paine) Hardy, 70, of Strong, passed away on Sept. 12, 2019 with family at her side at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, following a long illness.

She was born and raised in Dixfield, graduating from Dirigo High School in 1967. A hard worker, she went to work in area mills, soon becoming a spring pin operator at Forster Manufacturing, and then Jarden’s, for more than 20 years, until the mill in Strong closed in the early 2000s. Afterwards, she went to work at the snack bar at UMF, a job that she thoroughly enjoyed until poor health forced her into early retirement.

Being a creative and intelligent spirit, Anita enjoyed gardening and preserving, studying genealogy and history, and reading, especially historical fiction. When her daughter was a child, Anita spent hundreds of hours making Barbie doll clothes and Halloween costumes. She was an active member of the Aurora Grange of the Aurora Grange, Mystic Valley Grange, and East Wilton Evening Homemakers Extension, serving as an officer for many years.

Anita was also dedicated to taking care of her family.

Anita is survived by; her daughter, Beth Hardy of Strong; sister, Emily Moody of Dixfield; Aunt Evelyn Wilbur of Phillips; in-laws, Dale and Marcia Hardy of Jay; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by; her husband, Gordon L. Hardy; and her parents, William O. Paine and Elizabeth Tucker Paine.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at 1 p.m., at the Village Cemetery, Lambert Hill Rd., in Strong. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.