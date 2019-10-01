Anita Maude Thomas (1936-2019)

FARMINGTON - Anita Maude Thomas, 83, of Farmington, died early Saturday morning at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Vienna on Sept. 5, 1936, a daughter of Leo E. and Ivy M. (Woodcock) Berry. On Dec. 27, 1953, she married Bernard Thomas. He died in April of 2009. Mrs. Thomas worked at several area restaurants over the years and she enjoyed doing crafts and playing bingo.

She is survived by sons, Roger of Chesterville and Arthur and Barry, both of Farmington; daughters, Bonnie Oliver and her husband, Don of Chesterville, Mary Lou Bachelder and her husband, Cyrus of Avon, and Donna Thomas of Cape Coral, FL; brothers, Frank Berry of Vienna and Richard Berry of Bangor; sister, Barbara Richards of Peru; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a son, Eugene Thomas in 2006.

Public memorial services will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Interment will be at the New Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be considered to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

