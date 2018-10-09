Anita P. Gagnon (1928-2018)

AUGUSTA - Anita P. Gagnon, 89, died peacefully at the Maine Veterans' Home on Oct. 4, 2018, in Augusta.

Anita was born in Burnham, one cold and frosty morning, Oct. 21, 1928, the daughter of Fred and Flora (Jean) Page.

Before moving to Benton in 1944, the Page family lived in Clinton, and then Skowhegan. The Skowhegan Fair was one of the highlights of Anita's childhood. She graduated from Lawrence High School in 1946. Upon graduation, she worked for the Atcheson Hotels of Maine as a secretary. This included The Augusta House, The Belgrade Inn, and The Elmwood Hotel in Waterville.

On March 11, 1951, she married David C. Gagnon. Following David's assignments with Armour & Co., they moved to Woodsville, New Hampshire, Somerville, Massachusetts, and then to Reading, Massachusetts. They had four children; Donald, Daniel, Dwight, and Carol, and enjoyed life on Highland Street in Reading for sixteen years.

In 1969, Anita's family moved to her grandparent's homestead on the Bangor Road in Benton. For thirty-five years she was the secretary to the Superintendent of Schools for MSAD 49.

Anita was the accompanist, on organ and piano, for the Benton Falls Congregational Church for over thirty years and the Gagnon home was blessed with her music for many years.

Anita traveled with her sister Lois to PEI, Canada, New Jersey, Florida, and west to Washington State. Yet, as grand as these travels were, she most liked being close to home. Morning coffee with her brother, Malcom, and others, was a highlight. Sister Lois was her best friend.

Anita was a loving and kind wife, mother, daughter, sister, and a friend to many. She is survived by son, Donald R. Gagnon and his wife, Dorothy, of Amelia Island, Florida; son, Daniel F. Gagnon and partner, Lin Coomer, of Saco, ME; son, Dwight D. Gagnon and his wife, Kay, of Benton, ME; and daughter Carol G. MacBride of Hartford, ME. She is survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Special thanks are given to devoted and caring friends, neighbors, Maine General Hospice, and especially the folks at the Maine Veterans' Home in Augusta. We know she loved you, and you loved her in return. Our family will be forever grateful.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anita's name to the Benton Falls Congregational Church, c/o Dawnella Sheehan, 274 Bellsqueeze Road, Benton, ME 04901

A memorial service will be held at the Benton Falls Congregational Church, Benton, ME, on Sunday Oct. 21, 2018, at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.