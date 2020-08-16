Ann C. Way (1940-2020)

SKOWHEGAN - Ann C. Way, 80, passed away Aug. 6, 2020 at her home in Skowhegan. She was born July 31, 1940 in Littleton, New Hampshire, the daughter of Joseph C. and Hellen M. (O'Lairy) Cullen.

She attend schools in New Hampshire and graduated from Littleton High School. She was employed for many years as a cafeteria lunch technician in a school and later, a stay-at-home mom. Ann was a member of the VFW ladies' auxiliary and the catholic church in Whitefield, New Hampshire. She enjoyed playing bingo, gambling, loved roosters, spending time with family for bar-b-ques.

Ann is survived by 3 sons, Guy Way and partner Kathy Trainor of Littleton, NH, Brad Way and wife Jamie of Embden, Daniel Way of Colebrook NH; daughter, Ann Marie of Sanbornville NH; sister, Helen Therrien of Belmont NH; brother, Daniel Cullen of Littleton NH; 20 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by 2 sons, Joseph and James Way; daughter, Maryellen Gaudette; and 5 siblings.

“You will always be missed.”

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations to the Ann Way Memorial Fund, c/o Jamie Way, PO Box 394 North Anson, Maine 04958

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.