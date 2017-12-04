Ann E. (Bragdon) Bathgate (1953-2017)

ALBION - Ann E. (Bragdon) Bathgate, 64, of Albion, died unexpectedly at her home on Dec. 1, 2017. She was born July 7, 1953 in Waterville, the daughter of Robert and Lorraine (Jordan) Bragdon.

She obtained her GED at Winslow High class of 1970. While raising a family, she attended University of Maine Augusta to earn an Associate’s Degree in general science in 1986. She and her family moved to Florida in 1988 and she worked at MD How as a trucking dispatcher. After a few years she wanted to go further with her education so they moved to Alabama so she could attend University of South Alabama getting her Bachelor’s degree in 1997. After graduating, she then went to work as a paramedic for many years before going on to teach classes in the field of Emergency Medicine at several universities in both Alabama and Florida. Her last job was a flight paramedic, a job she loved and enjoyed.

Ann enjoyed camping, reading, chatting with online friends, traveling to different countries, raising her children and grandchildren. She was anxiously waiting for her 1st great granddaughter, Payton Marie, to arrive. Now she will be her angel and watch her from above.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years Stephen Bathgate, Sr. of Albion; sons, Stephen Jr and wife Elizabeth of Fairfield, Peter of Windham; daughter, Andrea of Albion; brother, Kenneth Bragdon of Vassalboro; sisters, Janet Cross and husband Mike of West Virginia, Deanna Works and husband Dwayne of Oakland, Norma Allen and partner Ronnie Dudley of Vassalboro; brothers-in- law, Peter Bathgate and wife Connie of Waldoboro, David Bathgate of Connecticut; grandchildren, Cameron Bathgate, Brandon Wheeler, Gabriel Bathgate, Elizabeth Bathgate all of Albion, Juliana Bathgate of Fairfield, Tyler Williams and Renee Cotton of Alabama, Faith Ann Jones of Augusta; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ann was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Lorraine (Jordan) Bragdon; daughter, Stephany Wheeler; sisters, Christine Bilodeau, Mary Martell; nieces, Jamie and Aria; father and mother-in-law, Peter and Elizabeth Bathgate; sister- in-law, Susan Bathgate; brother-in-law, William Bathgate.

Ann will be missed by all who knew her.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at the Village Cemetery on the family plot in Vassalboro followed by a Celebration of Life at the Olde Mill Place on Oak Grove Road, Vassalboro.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.