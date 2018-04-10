Ann M. Gould (1934-2018)

CANTON – Ann M. Gould, 83, formerly of North Jay, died Friday morning at Pinnacle Rehabilitation in Canton.

She was born in Livermore, July 5, 1934, a daughter of Arthur F. and Adele (Boucher) Merrill, the youngest of five children and graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 1952.

On Dec. 24, 1953, she married Chester L. Gould in Wilton. He passed April 5, 2004 and had celebrated 50 years of marriage. Mrs. Gould was a homemaker for most of her married life, having worked periodically at odd jobs.

Born a gifted person, seen by the many arts and crafts she produced over the years, she was also known to be an excellent cook and loved to do it for family and friends. Her greatest pleasure was being with her husband and their dog, “Bingo.” They enjoyed camping and she was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay.

She will be missed by many nieces and nephews and her “adopted kids” and loyal friends, the Anatole Richard family. She was predeceased by her sister, Madeline Leonard, her brothers Gerald, Clayton, and Richard Merrill.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 4 at 11 a.m. from St. Rose of Lima Church, followed by refreshments at the Parish Hall. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton. IN accordance with Ann’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be considered in her memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay.