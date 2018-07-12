Ann McNeil Prentiss (1931-2018)

Ann McNeil Prentiss, 86, died on July 3, 2018 after a brief illness.

Born on Oct. 20, 1931 in Vermont to Lillian M. Winch and Phillip R. McNeil, Ann was later adopted and was greatly loved by Dr. Vincent and Mrs. Eunice Fischer of Concord, New Hampshire.

Ann had a fulfilling and accomplished career with the New England Telephone and Telegraph company in Burlington, Vermont. She left her work in Vermont to marry the love of her life, Medary A. Prentiss, Jr. in June of 1979. Ann and Medary pursued their love of travel together, and traveled extensively around the globe. For many years they “wintered” in New Zealand.

An active member of St. Luke’s Episcopal church in Wilton, Ann served for many years as Altar Guild directress. After moving to Granite Hill Estates in Hallowell, Ann greatly appreciated the many friends from the St. Luke’s church who continued to call upon her in her new home.

Ann was predeceased by her husband Medary A. Prentiss, Jr. and her sister Julia (Judy) McNeil Kenyon. She is survived by her brother Carl McNeil and her nieces Clare Desilets, Kay Lee, and Ann Macy and their families. She is also survived by many members of the Prentiss family, and she held a special gratitude and love for all of her family, especially John and Carol Prentiss.

Memorial donations in Ann’s name may be made to St. Luke’s food ministry, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 59 High Street, Wilton, ME 04294.