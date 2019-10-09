Anna Marie Holland (1930-2019)

FARMINGTON - Anna Marie Holland, 89, of Wilton, died late Saturday evening at the Sandy River Center in Farmington.

She was born Jan. 26, 1930 in Philadelphia, Penn. a daughter of Henry and Katherine Strauss Frederick.

She and her family moved to their camp in Wilton in the 1980s and lived there before moving to their home on Weld Street. She was a homemaker and enjoyed walking and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Ronald Holland and his companion, Tammy Turner of Wilton; grandsons, Ronald III and his wife, Jasmine of Jay, and Cody of Winthrop; a great-granddaughter, Scarlet Mae; two sisters, Ginny Stauss of New Jersey and Sandy Strauss of Virginia.

She was predeceased by two sons, Mike and Yonnel; a grandson, Michael; siblings, Sonny, Leon, Kas, and Eva.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington on Friday from 1:30-3:00 with interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.