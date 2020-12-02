AnnaMae Grace Searles (1953-2020)

NEW SHARON - AnnaMae Grace (Dalrymple) Searles, 67, passed away on November 25, 2020 at Maine General Hospital in Augusta. She was born on February 3, 1953, in Farmington, daughter of Paul, Sr. and Lillian (Wood) Dalrymple. She graduated from Mt. Blue High School in the class of 1972. On October 27, 1973, AnnaMae married Harvey Searles at Beans Corner in Jay. She worked at Bass Shoe Co. in Wilton and Farmington Shoe Co. in Farmington. AnnaMae was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington. She enjoyed crafts, crocheting and taking care of her grandchildren.

AnnaMae is survived by her husband of 47 years, Harvey Searles of New Sharon; two daughters, Angelita Searles of New Sharon, Crystal Stearns (Scott Conant) of Temple; granddaughters, Maelyn Stearns and Chole Conant of Temple; grandson, Kamden Conant of Temple; brothers, Paul Dalrymple Jr. (Sue) of Chesterville, Jason Dalrymple (Kathy) of Jay, Denis Dalrymple of Fairbanks, Galen Dalrymple (Lisa) of West Farmington, Lee Dalrymple of West Farmington; brothers in-law, Stanley Searles of Chesterville, Paul Searles (Angela) of Limerick, Dale Searles of Jay; sisters in-law, Arlene Dalrymple of Farmington, Linda Dunham (Kevin) of Farmington, Sally Richards (Albert) of Germany, Charlotte Plummer of Mexico, ME, and Silvia Searles of Rumford. She was predeceased by her brother, Al Dalrymple; sister in-law, Lisa Dalrymple; and brother in-law, Mark Searles.

Donations in AnnaMae’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Village Cemetery in New Sharon.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.