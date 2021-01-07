Anne L. Welch (1932-2020)

Anne Leone (Frazier) Welch passed on December 18, 2020 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Maine. Anne was born on January 26, 1932 in Quincy, Massachusetts. She grew up in Waltham, Massachusetts and moved to Maine in 1948. She graduated from Sanford High School in 1949. Anne married Harley O. Benjamin in 1951 and lived in Millinocket until 1975. She married Harold L. Welch in 1976.

Resuming her education, she graduated in 1977 from Eastern Maine Technical College with her L.P.N. Returning once again to school, she graduated from St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing and became a registered nurse in 1981. Her career focused on substance abuse treatment, an area close to her heart due to her 45 years of living the principles of Alcoholics Anonymous.

She was proficient in music, playing piano as well as performing in lead roles in many musicals held in Millinocket.

Anne was the daughter of E. Leo Frazier and Mary Kelly Frazier. She was predeceased by both husbands and her beloved brother Edward L. Frazier of Sarasota, Florida. Surviving Anne are her dearest friend and sister, Marguerite Stanley of Springvale, Maine; her four children: Dara Benjamin, Lynn Ann Kittfield, Laura Benjamin, and Kathryn Russell; her beloved grandsons Sean Benjamin and John Philip (JP) Benjamin; and great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She is also survived by Harold's children who accepted her with love and open arms: Meridith Welch Minear (Richard) of Weld, Maine and Keith A Welch (Janalee) of Belfast, Maine and their families. Anne will be remembered by her dear, much-loved friends Sharyn Lipski of Steuben, Stuart Hardy and Wanda Carlisle of Strong, her sister-in-law Patricia Frazier, and neighbors Roberto and Cathie Reyes and Lee Blastock of Orrington.

In the spring she will be interred with her husband Harold Welch in Mountain View Cemetery in Weld, Maine. Those who knew Anne remember her for the gratitude she felt for the 12-step program. With the love and support of Harold, she shared her experiences, strength, and hope with those who battled along the road to recovery. In remembrance, she requested that you share with others LOVE, PEACE, and SERENITY.