Anne Marie DeNormandie (1960-2019)

AVON - Anne Marie DeNormandie, 59, passed on Oct. 7, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer.

Anne was born March 21, 1960 in Avon, the daughter of Ray and Glenis (Bachelder) Jackson.

She graduated from Mt. Abram High School (Class of 1978) and is familiar to many from her employment at Longfellow’s Restaurant (2005-2012), and the White Elephant (2012-2018). When not cooking, Anne enjoyed painting, gardening, and paddling around on her boogie board. More than anything, Anne enjoyed spreading joy.

Anne is survived by; son, Jacob DeNormandie; daughter, Jenifer DeNormandie; mother, Glenis Jackson; sisters, Debora Sweetser, Mavis Gensel, and brother, Rocky Jackson, as well as their spouses; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by; father, Ray Jackson; brother, Monte Jackson; and sister, Robin Ellicott.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that each person conduct an act of kindness in remembrance of Anne.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Avon Town Hall, 1116 Rangeley Rd., Avon, ME. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.