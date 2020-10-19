Annette (Ann) Rose Smith Pound (1949-2020)

PHILLIPS - Annette (Ann) Rose Smith Pound, 71, passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband and two sons by her side on Oct. 13, 2020.

Ann was born on Sept. 30, 1949, in Phillips, to Glendon and Gertrude Smith. She graduated with honors from the University of Maine Machias in 1971, with a major in Education and a Minor in Accounting.

On Nov. 11, 1972, Ann married her husband of 48 years, Jonathan Pound. Ann had a passion for perfection, a blessing that would lead her to many achievements in her life. She co-founded Weber Insurance Agency and later co-founded Weber Insurance Group with her husband Jonathan Pound.

Ann was a dedicated wife and mother that raised two boys, Kristen and Glendon. Annie was an active member of the Farmington Emblem Club for many years where she enjoyed friendships, helped raise money for charities, and traveled across the country. She later became president of the Farmington Emblem Club. After retiring from The Weber Insurance Group, Ann moved back to Phillips, where she and her husband opened Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps. Annie loved to be with family and friends, where she would cook and share stories, and she always enjoyed her time in the flower garden and doing arts and crafts. She will be truly missed.

Ann is survived by her husband, Jonathan; son, Kris and wife Meredith; son, Glen and wife Melissa; four grandchildren; sister, Bonnie; and three nieces, Heidi, Wendy, and Brandi. She was predeceased by her father, Glendon and her mother, Gertrude.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Annette’s honor to the Farmington Emblem Club, c/o Jonathan Pound, PO Box 103, Phillips, ME 04966. Donations will be used for the Farmington Emblem Club’s annual national convention trip.

A private graveside service will be held at the Tory Hill Cemetery in Phillips with Rev. Laura Church and the Farmington Emblem Club officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.