Annette Louise Marie Breton (July 3, 2020 – July 6, 2020)

Annette was born July 3rd, 2020 and was wholly loved by family and friends. Due to complications during delivery Annette passed away early morning July 6th, 2020 never knowing anything except the love for her by all.

Annette is pre-deceased by her Great Uncles Justin and Matt, Great Grandpas Denis Oliver and Bob Brown, and many cousins. She is survived by her parents, Mickenzy and Nicole Breton, her paternal grandparents Brian and Faith Mason of Jay, and Chris and Faith Breton of Chicopee, MA, her maternal grandparents, Steven and Deanna Brown of Chesterville, many Aunts and Uncles, Great Aunts and Uncles and cousins.

The family would like to thank the community for their donations, love and support while we are all mourning the loss of this beautiful angel. The Breton’s would like to thank the doctors, nurses, CNAs and EMTs from Franklin Memorial Hospital and Maine Medical Center in Portland with a special thank you to Jocelyn from the NICU. Thank you for loving our angel as much as we did.

A small service was held for immediate family on July 11,2020. A small graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent.