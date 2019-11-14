Annie M. Pillsbury (1936-2019)

FARMINGTON - Annie M. Pillsbury, 83, of Farmington went home to Jesus on Monday Nov. 11, 2019 at the Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington.

She was born July 13, 1936 in Detroit, the daughter of Raymond A. and Nancy (Jackson) Williams.

Annie was educated in the schools of Stratton and married Howard Pillsbury in her mother’s living room Dec. 25, 1954.

She went to work at Stratton Wood Turning Mill making rolling pins and stamp handles until she had their first son Raymond. She was a homemaker from then until moving to Farmington in the early 60s. Annie spent some time working at Farmington Shoe and then went to work with her husband at the garage that they owned and operated, Midway Auto Repair. Upon retirement they moved to Galilee road where she lived to her passing.

She enjoyed sewing, making lap blankets, and watching her boys race stock cars. She also enjoyed touring around the country with her friends Linda and Paula. Annie loved having her granddaughter Nikki live with her.

She is survived by her two sons Raymond and his wife Diane of Lakeland FL, John and his wife Sherry of Monmouth, five grandchildren; Nichole, Michelle, Jeremy, Thomas and Jaci, great-grandchildren; Jazz, Valerie and Lance, a sister Donna Shaw and her husband Leland of Palmyra, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband in 2005, a sister Tressie Farrin, two brothers, Ivan and Erwin Williams, and a friend Kevin.

A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Private interment will be in the spring at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.

Friends wishing may leave a kind word on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com