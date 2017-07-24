Anthony “Andy” M. Stewart (1948-2017)

CLINTON - Anthony “Andy” M. Stewart, 68, passed away July 22, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born November 6, 1948 in Clinton, the son of Harvey Edward and Leatrice Laura (Moore) Stewart.

On February 15, 1995, he married Sharon “Sherry” Lesperance in Clinton. He worked for many years in dairy farming, small engine repair, and in a woolen mill. He enjoyed yard sales, demolition derby, and watching horror movies with his daughter, Angie.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Sharon “Sherry” Lesperance of Clinton; 4 children, Angie Lesperance, Chastity Stewart, Karrie Fisher, and Dana Palmer; 4 brothers, Lendall and wife Sherry Wiggy of Clinton, Harvey Jr. of Hermon, William and wife Florence of Waterville, and Percy of Fairfield; 3 sisters, Shelia Giles of Madison, Wanda Pelotte and husband Ray of Winslow, and Ona of Massachusetts.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, August 6, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Rest Cemetery in Clinton.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make a donation in Andy's memory to The Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, c/o Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 US Route 1, Falmouth Maine 04105.