Anthony E. “Tony” Mooar (1958-2020)

NEW SHARON - Anthony E. “Tony” Mooar, 62, of New Sharon, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 23, 2020 surrounded by family and friends.

He was born February 18, 1958, in Portland, Maine to Robert Edward and Isabel Velma (Nile) Mooar. Tony graduated from Mt. Blue High School in 1976. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Lou Nightingale, on August 16, 1980 and made their home in New Sharon. They recently celebrated 40 years of Marriage. He worked for Maine Dowell, GH Bass and his family's gas station, Bob's Cargo. He was employed for 20+ years and retired with International Paper (Verso), Jay. He was a member of the Farmington Elk’s Lodge. He enjoyed cutting wood, providing many family and friends with firewood. Tony was well known by many people and made friends everywhere he went. He loved hunting with his sons, family and friends and monthly family get-togethers, making many precious memories. Tony gave much to many, but most important was the time he took to visit in person and by phone. Many will miss his daily calls.

Surviving, in addition to his Wife Mary Lou (Nightingale) Mooar, are his two sons Tory Scott Mooar and his wife Amanda of New Sharon, and Anthony Edward Mooar and his fiancee Suzi R. Duff of Pittston, ME., three beautiful grandchildren that he adored, Grace Elizabeth, Blake Scot, and Hazel Mae, four siblings, Robert Mooar and his wife Andrea of Jay, Beverly Richards and her husband Freddie of Jay, Darlene Mooar and her son Damian of Farmington and Terry Mooar and his wife Pat of Farmington, many nieces and nephews. Tony is predeceased by his parents.

A Private graveside service will be held at the New Sharon Village Cemetery September 5, 2020. There will be a small

gathering at the family home after the graveside memorial service. In accordance with COVID19 guidelines wearing of

masks and social distancing practices will be followed. Those who wish to remember Tony in a special way, may make a

donation to the New Sharon Fire Department at 68 Main St. New Sharon ME, O4955. The family wish to thank Virgina Lanoce FNP for her many years of great care. As well as Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for their care and support. Cremation care provided by Wiles Remembrance Center; Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in his book of memories at www.wilesrc.com