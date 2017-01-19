Anthony ‘Toots’ La Bella (1951-2016)

FARMINGTON - Anthony “Toots” La Bella, 65, of Wilton, passed away on Dec. 20, 2016 at the Sandy River Nursing Care Center in Farmington, where he was a resident since 2014.

Anthony was born in Bayonne, New Jersey on May 4, 1951, a son of immigrant Polish and Italian parents, Antonino and Josephine La Bella.

Anthony was a hard worker who started working full time at age 16 at a local service station. He rose from humble beginnings to graduate from Marist High School in Bayonne, New Jersey, Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and Gonzaga Law School in Spokane, Washington.

Anthony practiced law in Middletown, New York where his trial skills were legendary. He loved being in a courtroom and was one of the most feared and respected cross-examiners in the profession. He also worked for a time as a New York City teaching fellow and as a union organizer and contract negotiator for various unions including the SEIU. He was a ‘union man,’ a champion of working people and the underdog who loved the rough and tumble of hard-fought legal case.

Anthony moved to Maine in 2005 and in 2010 bought a home on Bass Hill in Wilton where neighbors will remember him walking his Shetland Sheepdog in all kinds of weather. Sadly, within weeks of moving into his home, he began experiencing medical problems, including a bout with cancer and a series of strokes. In 2014, he suffered a stroke from which he could not will himself to recover. He moved to the Sandy River Nursing Care Center where he lived until his passing from complications from the stroke.

Anthony is survived by; his sister, Donna La Bella of Bayonne, NJ; his ex-wife, Adrienne Butvinik of Otisville, NY; his two daughters, Pauline La Bella of Hoboken, NJ and Josephine La Bella of Bayonne, NJ; his friend and former law partner, Barbara Chassie of Phillips, ME, and his beloved Shetland Sheepdog, Isadora. He was predeceased by his parents, Antonino and Josephine La Bella of Bayonne, NJ.

Anthony’s family and friends would like to thank the staff at the Sandy River Nursing Care Center for the care provided for him during his final illness.

Donations in Anthony’s memory may be made to the Maine Sheltie Rescue, c/o Anne Dunbar, 148 Narragansett St, Gorham, ME 04038 or online at http://www.mainesheltierescue.org/donate.

A private memorial service will be held by his family at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.